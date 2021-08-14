We’ve already seen (and felt) that the BMW M5 CS can take down any of its most powerful rivals. But, is the BMW M5 CS strong enough to defeat its main competitors, the Mercedes AMG E63 S (or the Audi RS6 Avant)? If they have been highly tuned, it may not. This new Throttle House video will help you find out.

This video shows a bone-stock BMW M5 CS racing a tuned Audi RS6 Avant. The Audi RS6 Avant is equipped with a 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 that produces 740 horsepower and 783 lb.ft. of torque. With its own twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 840 horsepower, the AMG has 806 lbft. Both cars have a much higher power output than the M5 CS. In a previous TH video we witnessed the M5 CS destroying a Hellcat Charger with 797 horsepower. The M5 should have had an opportunity.

- Advertisement -

The results were shocking, to be honest. I think it’s fair to say that the BMW M5 CS lost the drag race without it being a spoiler. It beat the Hellcat but that car was rear-wheel drive only and, honestly, not as fast as it should be. The AMG and Audi are bonkers quick even when stock and are both all-wheel drive. In this video, the Audi had over 100 more horsepower and the AMG over 200 more horsepower. There was just no scenario in which the M5 CS would win. However, it was closer than I thought it would be.

Recently, I clocked the M5 CS quarter-mile (review coming soon!). It was truly amazing. It was amazing to see how fast stock sedans could go. The other cars are faster than I can imagine.