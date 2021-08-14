Wall Street is addicted to marijuana and dogs — which is a great thing! Things to do for Seattle’s Startup Scene

A marketplace online that facilitates trade between buyers and sellers of marijuanawill soon see its own stock traded on the Nasdaq.

A third connects pet owners and walkers/boarders or other caregivers.posted its first earnings as a publicly traded company.

- Advertisement -

UndA Redmond biotech company that has been around for three yearsWith just 25 employees, the company raised $80 Million for its debut on the stock exchange.

The SPACs have been shaking up Seattle’s startup community. This episode of GeekWire Podcast examines how SPACs are rapidly turning startups into publicly traded stock. These companies are allowing many to access additional capital, but they also pose new risks and raise questions regarding the future direction of the stock exchange.

Laurel Deppen is our guest and guest audio editor. She has been interning at GeekWire Seattle through this summer.Dow Jones News Fund,Reportinga wide range of storiesInformation about the tech- and business community in the area, including an earlier storyLeafly, a soon-to be public online marijuana marketplace.

She studied broadcast journalism at Western Kentucky University. She was the editor-in-chief for the College Heights Herald. She also joined us in the podcast conversation.

- Advertisement -

The second segment features Laurel talking about her impressions of Seattle, which she describes in part in her Story.How Bumble BFF helped this Kentucky transplant find friends and break The Seattle Freeze.

Our final segment features the return to the Random Channel. This is our segment that explores random items we were interested in this week. Laurel discusses the HBO dramaThe White LotusJohn Cook, co-founder of GeekWire talks about the podcastThe EdgeI am elated about the recent episode of Kara Swisher’s New York Times podcast.Pivot.

Listen to the episode above, and subscribe to GeekWire in any podcast app.

Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 14:54.44 +0000