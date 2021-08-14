You can save and easily share large files securely and quickly with pCloud

TL;DR: A one-year subscription to pCloud Premium Plus Cloud Storage is on sale for PS21.73 as of Aug. 14, saving you 68% on list price.

It’s great that computers and phones are living longer, but the longer devices last, the more storage we end up needing. The built-in storage is never enough. If you’re sick of seeing the dreaded “out of space” message, do yourself a favour and jump on this deal for pCloud Premium Cloud Storage. You can get a one-year subscription for just £21.73 for a limited time, which is much cheaper than Dropbox or iCloud — just saying.

- Advertisement -

Cloudwards has rated pCloud 4.5 stars out of 5. Probably the best cloud storage service you have ever heard of. Whether you have a lot of photos or videos that are taking up space, or backlogs full of tax documents that you can’t let go of, pCloud could be the perfect storage solution. It offers high security with 256 bit TLS/SSL connections and provides privacy to your files and personal photos. Without taking up extra space, you’ll have access to 2TB cloud storage and 2TB download traffic. There are also no limits on file sizes. You can now give your 25-minute concert video a home through pCloud. Your hard drive will be grateful.

You can sync data between multiple devices easily, quickly download and upload files, and invite others to share folders for collaboration. Do you have images that need to be offloaded from your Android or iPhone to free up space? Maybe you need to move your data from Dropbox and Google Drive. pCloud will do all of this automatically. You can stream music and video directly through pCloud’s built-in media player. You don’t have to waste any of your computer storage.

More than 10 million people already use pCloud for their secure and simple cloud storage. Enjoy more space on your device by joining them. Get a one-year subscription to pCloud Premium Plus for only PS21.73 — best on the web pricing — for the next few weeks only.





__S.20__ __S.18____S.20__

Publited Sat, 14 August 2021 at 04:52.01 +0000