Adobe Lightroom Presets and Adobe Photoshop Tutorials These items can be used in this bundle

- Advertisement -

August

15, 2021 Read for 2 minutes

Disclosure: We aim to highlight products and services we believe you will find useful and interesting. Entrepreneur might receive a portion of any revenue earned from sales to our partners.

Design has always been a crucial element of business — so much so that we were writing about it all the way back in 2013. Good design is essential to make your brand stand out in the increasingly competitive online market. However, hiring a designer full-time is expensive, and even bringing on a consultant could run you more than $1,000.

- Advertisement -

What’s the alternative to this? You can learn how to use Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, two of the most popular tools available. You can do it now with The Comprehensive Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop Bundle, which is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. You save $466

The comprehensive bundle will help you get started as an editor, and set you up to create amazing marketing materials and branding material for your company. It includes a 5-hour training course on Lightroom and an ebook, as well as more than 400 Photoshop presets to help you streamline your workflow.

These presets will help you add interesting effects to ordinary photos, no matter your style. This bundle contains monochromatic, portrait and urbania Photoshop actions that will allow you to have a variety of photos. Lightroom presets include a collection of landscapes, weddings, film simulations, and an extensive Essentials collection that will give your photos different looks. This massive bundle can help you tell any kind of story with branding. The training will also give you the tools to do your own thing when needed.

You can quickly improve your branding and marketing. Right now, you can get The Comprehensive Adobe Lightroom & Photoshop Bundle for 91 percent off at just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.