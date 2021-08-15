After 33 weeks, Stacey Solomon shows off her bump in underwear revealing pregnancy regret

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their second child. They will welcome a girl into their mixed family this time. Today, the Loose Women panellist gave fans a glimpse of her bare bump as she posed in her underwear.

As proud as her mother-to-be, she shared an image of herself holding on to her expanding stomach while smiling for the camera.

- Advertisement -

Stacey snapped the photo as she stood in Stacey’s unborn baby girl’s nursery decorated with pink and white flowers.

As she was wearing a vest, knickers and her hair in a braided style, the mother-of-3 appeared unaffected by make-up

She wrote “33 of You and Me” in response to his 4.6million followers.

LEARN MOREAfter horrific attack, Jack Woolley, Olympic star and athlete was taken to hospital.