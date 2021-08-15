Quantcast
After 33 weeks, Stacey Solomon shows off her bump in underwear revealing pregnancy regret

By Newslanes Media
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their second child. They will welcome a girl into their mixed family this time. Today, the Loose Women panellist gave fans a glimpse of her bare bump as she posed in her underwear.

As proud as her mother-to-be, she shared an image of herself holding on to her expanding stomach while smiling for the camera.

Stacey snapped the photo as she stood in Stacey’s unborn baby girl’s nursery decorated with pink and white flowers.

As she was wearing a vest, knickers and her hair in a braided style, the mother-of-3 appeared unaffected by make-up

She wrote “33 of You and Me” in response to his 4.6million followers.

LEARN MOREAfter horrific attack, Jack Woolley, Olympic star and athlete was taken to hospital.

Stacey took her latest photo after confessing that she wishes she’d taken more photos of her bump while pregnant with Rex.

She posted the following Instagram comment last month: “I was so devastated when Rex arrived early, and I didn’t record growing him.”

We didn’t expect to be able to repeat it so we’re taking as many pictures as possible.

Stacey has Rex, a two-year old boy she shares with Joe.

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 21:05.37 +0000

