After a ‘headbutt replay,’ Franco defeats Moloney

Joshua Franco won the third and decisive fight against Andrew Moloney Saturday night in Oklahoma. He was cruelly assisted by an instant replay.

Franco’s eye socket was broken by what was believed to be an accident headbutt. Their fight had been called off before. The referee made a replay and the decision was upheld. Moloney, however, was furious that his legal strikes had resulted in the injury. He had also been unfairly denied a win.

On Saturday night, instant replay was used again and it correctly overruled the decision of the referee to give Moloney a knockdown. It became obvious that Franco had fallen.

Franco won his WBA superflyweight title by winning unanimously.

In their first meeting, he had already won the belt of Moloney.

Franco lost control of the fight after a moment of panic during the seventh round. He was not able to recover from the immediate replay and he won the remainder of the bout.

American victorious said that he had to change it on him. He believed I would put pressure on his every move. This didn’t work so I switched to boxing.

I had fun playing with my rhythm with my jab and my feet. “I’m very comfortable there. That’s exactly what I did.

Franco drew a line under this controversial rivalry

We just shared our stories, and all the talking about it is part of the game. It’s part of building up the fight.

He’ll again be the world champion. He is a formidable fighter. He deserves my respect. He deserves the very best for his future career.”

The Australian loser said, “I will have to use that as motivation to return stronger.” This is going to be an uphill climb.

