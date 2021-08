Davina recalls: “I had night sweats and hot flushes. I was not sleeping.”

The brain fog…I remember sitting down on the driveway and staring at the grass thinking, ‘What is the word for this?’

It was a form of dementia, I thought.

It was only after a few years, and it started affecting my work that I saw my gynaecologist who advised me to get hormone replacement.

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 09:10.07 +0000