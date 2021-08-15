Ali and Bono appeared on the red carpet together Hewson in Sarajevo Film Festival

- Advertisement -

This is a rare occasion when the Irish rock icon walks on the red carpet.

But Bono delighted fans as he made a surprise appearance as a special guest at the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia on Sunday.

The stylish Ali Hewson (60), and the musician were dressed in black to see Wim Wenders’ film The Million Dollar Hotel.

Bono was dressed in a black Tshirt, blazer jacket, and pants with black shoes.

He wore his signature glasses, and was also seen wearing a silver earring.

Ali looked stunning in her flowing black gown, which she styled with leather wedges.

Accessorized with a black bag and large, stylish sunglasses, she opted for black accessories.

Mirsad Purivatra, general manager of Sarajevo Film Festival (C), greeted the couple (L-R).

Before they entered Sarajevo Film Festival, the couple was greeted on the red carpet by Mirsad Purivatra, general manager of Sarajevo Film Festival.

Bono and Nicholas Klein co-wrote The Million Dollar Hotel’s story and produced both the movie and its soundtrack.

The Berlinale was its debut in 2000. Later, it played the sixth Sarajevo edition.

Mirsad Purivatra, festival director shared an Instagram photo of Bono and Wenders meeting up at the event.

According to Screen Daily, Bono made a speech before the film praising the city saying: ‘It’s as if there are two Sarajevos – the real and the imagined.

“The one you live in, work in, and visit. This mythic Sarajevo is a magical place full of magic and fun.

This comes just two months after the star enjoyed an extravagant birthday party with London’s closest and dearest.

Bono, his wife, and their two daughters, Jordan (32), were joined by Jordan’s 32-year-old daughter Eve.

The celebrations continued two days later when Ali, Bono and Eve, both Behind Her Eyes stars, were seen continuing to celebrate their father’s birthday at Hammersmith’s River Cafe. Ruth Rogers, the restaurant’s owner was also present.