Animals Can Count. What is their number? Do you want to go?

An understanding of numbers is often viewed as a distinctly human faculty–a hallmark of our intelligence that, along with language, sets us apart from all other animals.

However, this is not true. Honeybees count landmarks when navigating toward sources of nectar. Lionesses tally the number of roars they hear from an intruding pride before deciding whether to attack or retreat. While some ants track their movements, spiders track how many prey they have caught within their web. A particular species of frog bases their entire mating ritual upon number. If a male calls, it will sound like a pew with a short pulsing note known as a chuck. His rival then responds by adding two more chucks to his call. After the first responds, the second replies with three and then four. This continues until they are exhausted.

Scientists have found that almost every species of animal, including insects, cephalopods and amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals, can distinguish between the different objects or sounds within a given sequence. Not only do they have the ability to sense “greater than” and “less than”, but also an approximate sense for quantity. For example, two objects are distinct from three while 15 is different from twenty. This mental representation of set size, called numerosity, seems to be “a general ability,” and an ancient one, said Giorgio Vallortigara, a neuroscientist at the University of Trento in Italy.

Researchers are now discovering more complicated numerical skills in animal subjects. A variety of species has shown a capability to abstract, some even able to perform simple math. However, a few animals have been able grasp the concept of zero. This is a paradoxical idea that can sometimes be difficult for very young children. Experiments have actually shown that honeybees and monkeys can both treat zero as numerosity. They place it on the same mental number lines as numerosities one or two. Researchers also reported in a June paper in Journal of Neuroscience that even crows could do this.

Male tungaras frogs add one sound to each other's calls during mating contests. Michale J. Ryan

These three animals are all from different taxonomic categories, including primate, insect, and bird. This suggests that numerical skills have been re-evolved throughout the animal kingdom. Scientists continue to wonder why so many animals have a basic knack for math. What if any clues might that give us about human mathematics’ deep roots? While there are many questions, neuroscientists have enough information to expand their understanding of animal cognition. Brian Butterworth is a Cognitive Neuroscientist at University College London. He wrote the book Can Fish Count?. Butterworth said that even in tiny brains such as those of bees and ants, there’s a mechanism which allows the animal to understand the language of other universes.

Competence in “Number”

Clever Hans, a Berlin-based horse who was nearly 120 years old, became a celebrity. Clever Hans was able to do basic arithmetic with the help of his hoof, adding, subtracting, multiplying, and division. A psychology graduate student quickly realized that the animal wasn’t paying attention to the subtle cues of his trainer, or others who had the answer.

This incident engendered a suspicion about the numerical abilities of animals that continues to this day. For example, some researchers suggest that humans may have an “true understanding” of numerical concepts. However, animals don’t seem to distinguish between objects based upon quantity when they rely on abstract characteristics like size and color.