As Bears win over Dolphins, Fields prospers

” class=”widge-figure__image auto-size__target” itemprop=”image” src=”https://e0.365dm.com/21/08/768×432/skysports-justin-fields-nfl_5479512.jpg?20210815084015″/> Justin Fields, Bears’ quarterback, looks for the ball during the Dolphins’ first quarter (AP Photo/Kamil Kraczynski).

Justin Fields, a rookie quarterback, rushed for one touchdown and then threw another for the Chicago Bears to win 20-13 over the Miami Dolphins in Saturday’s preseason opener.

To grab Fields, the Bears swapped nine spots with New York Giants in order to take the 11th pick from Ohio State in 2021 NFL Draft. He is now the fourth-selected quarterback.

Fields, who ran five times for 33 yards Saturday, was able to use his speed and escape from pressure, running eight yards to score a touchdown at 9:45 in the final quarter.

To give Chicago a lead of 17-13, he completed 14 out 20 passes for 142 yard. He also ran a touchdown pass to Jesse James (30 yards) later in the third quarter.

Miami’s Tua tagovailoa completed 8 of 11 passes, completing 99 yards and an interception. With 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Jacoby Brissett completed a touchdown throw of 23 yards to Salvon Ahmed to give the Dolphins an 13-0 lead.

Chiefs 19-16 49ers

San Francisco rookie Trey Lance, No. Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in San Francisco, connected with an 80-yard touchdown pass to give him 128 yards of passing. This was his first game in a loss in Kansas City. Jimmy Garoppolo returned from injury and played in a series, going 3-for-3 with 26 passing yards.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs’ star quarterback, was briefly present as Chiefs had four quarterbacks.

Bengals 19-14 Buccaneers

Six snaps were taken by Tom Brady before he was replaced by the backups when the Bengals fell to Cincinnati in their preseason opener. Joe Burrow didn’t dress, as the Bengals handed over quarterback duties (12-for-19 yards, an INT), and Brandon Allen (7-10 yards, an INT).

Chris Evans was able to score on a 1-yard plunge. The Bengals also kicked four field goals, from two kickers. The Bengals had four turnovers and there were seven turnovers. Joe Jones, a Tampa linebacker, returned a touchdown in the fourth quarter by intercepting a pass from the Bengals.

Texans 26-7 Packers

Tyrod Taylor played in a series, and Davis Mills threw 112 yards for Houston’s win. Ka’imi Fairbairn completed all four field goals for the Texans. Jordan Love, an ex-first round pick, saw his first action with the Packers. He completed 12 of 17 passes to gain 122 yards and scored a touchdown.

Love was supposed to be playing three quarters but he only managed two due to injury sustained in the first period. Scottie Phillips, Houston’s running back, rushed for 66 yard and a touchdown. Darius Jackson scored a 25-yard run for the Texans.

Broncos 33-6 Vikings

Drew Lock was able to throw for 151 yards with two touchdowns during his preseason game to help Denver win against Minnesota. Teddy Bridgewater also had a touchdown.

KJ Hamler received 105 yards, with an 80 yard touchdown ball from Lock. Wide receiver Trinity Benson scored two points for Denver.

Rookie running back A.J. Rose Jr. ran 25 times for 100 yards and led the Vikings. Kellen Mond, rookie quarterback of the Vikings’, completed six passes for 53 yards.

Jets 12- 7 Giants

As the Jets defeated their rivals in crosstown, Zach Wilson was a rookie quarterback and completed six out of nine passes for 63 yard. La’Mical Perine ran four yards and Mike White completed thirteen of the 19 passes to gain 127 yards. For the Giants, Quarterback Clayton Thorson completed a 21 yard touchdown pass to Damion Wilis. Five sacks were recorded by the Jets defense during this game.

Browns 23-13 Jaguars

Number. No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence successfully completed six out of nine passes, including Marvin Jones Jr.’s 35 yarder in his preseason debut. However, Kyle Lauletta was able to throw for 2 touchdowns and 212 yard as Cleveland defeated Jacksonville.

Davion Davis was a scorer with Lauletta (four catches for 56 yards), and Ryan Switzer, who replaced Case Keenum (11-17, 115 yards). CJ Beathard, Jake Luton and Ryan Switzer threw fourth quarter touchdown passes to the Jaguars.

Ravens 17-14 Saints

Baltimore’s rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley completed a 12-play,-79-yard fourth quarter drive with seven yards of running to win the Ravens over New Orleans.

Saints were able to see their three top quarterbacks in action, Jameis Winston (7-12 at 96 yards), Taysom Hills (8-12 at 81 yards), and rookie Ian Book (9-16 at 126 yards).

The Saints had six turnovers that night, with each QB throwing an interception. Tony Jones Jr. of New Orleans (seven rushes for 82 yards), had a touchdown, and he also caught five passes for 38 yard.

Raiders 20-7 Seahawks

The third-string Las Vegas quarterback Nathan Peterman, threw for 246 yards and had an interception during the preseason opener. BJ Emmons (45 yard rushing), and Trey Ragas (62, 62 yards respectively) both ran for touchdowns in the Raiders’ game.

Russell Wilson was kept on the sidelines by the Seahawks, but Russell Wilson got a look from three other quarterbacks. For Seattle’s sole score, Alex McGough teamed up with Deejay Texas wide receiver on a 43 yard touchdown pass.

Chargers 13-6 Rams

Larry Rountree III, a rookie running back, rushed for 63 yard and Chase Daniel for 104 yards at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are home to Chase Daniel. The Chargers won the game with a touchdown by Darius Bradwell in the third quarter.

All the action was under center for Rams quarterbacks Devlin Hodges (Rams) and Bryce Perkins (Rams). Daniel completed 15 out of 24 passes in favor of the Chargers.

