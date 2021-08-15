Back 4 Blood beta close date: When does Back 4 Blood end? Beta ends on Xbox and PS4?

This week, thousands of gamers have played the Back 4 Blood beta on Steam, Xbox One and PS4. Next-gen consoles will also be supported.

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead. It offers lots of co-op action for those looking to unite to defeat undead hoarders.

Although the full game’s release is set for October, Turtle Rock Studios began testing it in August.

It is done to fix any problems and to check how servers handle thousands of players logging in simultaneously to play.

Although things started off a little slow last week, there was plenty of time to get everyone involved and to enjoy the FPS.

Despite all the great betas, the Back 4 Blood event will be over for this week until it’s full release.