Before he died, Elvis admitted to Priscilla his deepest fears – but he was mistaken.

Elvis was the most famous star of the 50s and continued to be a top-selling artist and make movies well into the 60s. Elvis’ voice and his image are as easily recognisable today as they were in 1950. Fans mark the anniversary of his death, August 16, 1977 at 42 years old, every year at Graceland with a variety of events. Only one King has ever existed. Elvis wouldn’t have known that his worst fear while alive would not come true.

Elvis charmed the world with his charisma and public persona. Few ever realized what his struggles were. Priscilla said later that Elvis didn’t want to show how anxious he really was. “

His fears grew in his last months. His short-lived girlfriend and backing singer, Kathy Westmoreland told him that he’d “never done anything lastable.” He said, “Never done anything lasting.”

Priscilla said: “I recall Elvis saying that he wasn’t sure if he quit singing. If he wanted to retire, he believed that everyone would forget about him. “

It was remarkable that at the time most people agreed with him.

