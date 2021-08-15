Beware Android users: This new text is dangerous and can be used to deceive you message threat

FluBot also targets European users, although the alert has been raised in Australia. Vodafone UK has shared details of how to avoid the scam.

Don’t be panicked. You should not have opened any of the links or installed the malicious app. FluBot cannot be installed unless users allow app installation from other than the Google Play Store.

Express.co.uk was told by Jake Moore, a cyber security expert. These SMS scams are also called “smishing”. It is easy to setup, and it may be difficult to trace the sender of the SMS.

He explained that people are less likely to be suspicious of text messages and often receive an action attachment to lure unsuspecting victims to click the link. While many people know about the dangers of phishing emails, fewer people realize the scams and threats contained in SMS messages .”

He also offered some advice to those who are trying to stay away from similar scams. “These messages can seem very convincing and they often appear very real. To avoid being scammed by such messages, you should first be cautious and secondly carefully study the URL. Sometimes, there will be clues in the text that will indicate that the link won’t lead you to the real site. It is a good idea to look for URLs online, but be cautious .”

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 8:06:10 +10000