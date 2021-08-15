Call of Duty Vanguard: What time is Call of Duty 2021? Featured in Warzone

CALL OF DUTY ANGUARD – WHEN WILL CALL of DUTY 2021 BE REVEALED in WARZONE TIME AND DATE

Rumours suggest that Call of Duty Vanguard will be revealed in Warzone, Thursday August 19.

Twitter user @NEXTGEN_ishere first reported the rumour. He claimed that Call of Duty Vanguard will be revealed on Thursday, August 19, at 10:45 pacific.

- Advertisement -

If you live in another region, it’s 1.45 pm eastern time (6.45pm BST) and 7.45pm CEST (7.45pm CEST).

Although the tweeter did not provide any evidence to support these claims, it was removed by DualShockers after gaining traction via DMCA from the copyright holder.

Tom Henderson is a well-known leaker who leaks Call of Duty and Battlefield information. He also claimed that the Vanguard reveal, or some related, is scheduled for August 19.

However, this tweet was again deleted afterward.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 8:25:05 +10000