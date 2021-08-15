Call of Duty Warzone Update: Major Season 5 Patch News Xbox 360, Xbox 4, and PC

Call of Duty Warzone has received tons of content for Season 5, and there is another one on the horizon.

Raven Software, the developers of Raven Software, resisted making major weapon changes in preparation for the launch of the next season. However it does not appear that it will be the case.

Online patch notes that indicate that the developers are planning to tweak some of the most popular weapons, and increase those which have been neglected by their users have surfaced.

Call of Duty Warzone’s meta changes constantly as new gear is introduced. There have also been times when it felt extremely unbalanced.

Sometimes, this has left you with a handful of weapons to push you into the last circle. However, recent months were a bit different.

It appears that the Warzone Update will bring some additional changes to help with shifting the meta.

Although we don’t yet know the exact date, there is a high chance that Warzone 2 will arrive on or around August 17.

These patches come around the same time as technical patches for the game. Tuesdays are the normal pattern.