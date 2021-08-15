Crossbones will be joining Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers players already know that Black Panther is set to arrive later this week, but developer Crystal Dynamic has also now revealed other characters coming to the MMO, too, including Ulysses Klaue and “iconic” villain, Crossbones.

“I believe the best thing about Marvel’s vast array of villains is that we can really get into the most intriguing twists and turns from our previous work,” Hannah MacLeod, writer for GameInformer (thanks to TheGamer).

Crossbones’ comic dialogue is some of my favorite. He just loves himself and has some great tricks. It’s always interesting to discuss who our villains should look like. Klaue isn’t as willing to get dirty as some villains, so it was important that he have a character who wouldn’t mind doing the same.

What about T’Challa? T’Challa will look just like other Marvel’s Avengers heroes. He will not be copied by the studio, so don’t be surprised if he doesn’t look exactly the same as Chadwick Boseman. Chris Judge, the Kratos voice actor will voice him.

“We started to think about who our T’Challa would be: We wanted him older and more experienced than the Black Panther. So we created a wishlist with actors that we felt would fit this role. MacLeod said that although they won’t agree, it’s the goal.

Chris Judge was the number one. It was like, “There is no way he will do that,” but it was what we wanted. We were like: “Maybe we will ask.” You never know what you might find! He can only say no. But then, he answered yes. “And I lost my damn brain.”

ICYMI yes, Spider-Man is still coming to Marvel’s Avengers and should be with us by the end of the year.

Spider-Man was revealed to be coming to Marvel’s Avengers – controversially as a PlayStation-only addition – last August, with Crystal Dynamics announcing an “early 2021” release date for the character. Scott Walters, the senior game designer for Spider-Man has confirmed that they are “still on track” to make a 2021 Spidey appearance despite a long silence after we received official confirmation about Spider-Man’s delays.

Walters stated that “In terms what we can now say, we have always planned and looked to bring Spider-Man in 2021 for PlayStation Owners.” We’ll make more announcements in the coming months. “That plan is still being followed.”

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 17:41.26 +0000