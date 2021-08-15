Eddie The Eagle discusses turning down Strictly, and how he feels about it. The Masked Dancer is a disliked

He said, “I observed some people wearing almost like pajamas and could move very freely. Then people like me who were dressed in chicken costumes could barely move in their costume.

It was difficult for me to dance because I couldn’t see or breathe.

Eddie added he believes Louis Smith’s Carwash’s outfit must’ve also been pretty heavy to wear, however this didn’t stop the former Strictly champion from winning the show.

Eddie said that he felt it was “a little uneven playing field” with regards to the attires but still enjoyed it.

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 11:10 PM +0000