Elvis died alone in his final hours of life, surrounded by others for 24 hours.

Elvis Presley’s Funeral: Many Fans Gather at Graceland in 1977

Elvis was found dead in his bathroom while Ginger lay in bed in the next bedroom. He didn’t go to sleep alone at night, it was 1.30am. Graceland had enough staff to cater for his needs. The King is known to be nocturnal and would often play through the night, sleeping most of the day. Memphis Mafia and family members would visit the house at any hour of the day if called. Vernon Presley, the star’s father, lived right next to his wife Dee Stanley as well as Elvis’ step-brothers. We have compiled a detailed chronology of Elvis’ final hours, which shows a typical day in Elvis’ life with an unexpected tragic end.

Monday August 15, 1977 at 4pmElvis was woken up in Graceland. He was with his daughter Lisa Marie, Ginger and the rest of the day. He had declined to live with his fiancee, but she often stayed over the night. Later, she recalled that he had requested her to move in with him but that he didn’t. He said, “I respect your decision.” This wasn’t how I wanted it to be. - Advertisement - Monday August 15, 1977 at 10:30pmGinger and Elvis visited Lester Hoffman to discuss persistent tooth pain. There was a 24/7 personal dentist and doctor on duty, as well as a nurse practitioner and nurse practitioner, who could prescribe medication, painkillers, and sleeping pills to the King. READ MORE: Elvis girlfriends: Kid Galahad co-star ‘Elvis wanted to marry me, we lived together on-set’

- Advertisement - Elvis Presley’s death: His final 24 hours

Elvis and fiancee Ginger Alden

Tuesday, August 16, 1977 at 12.30amGraceland was reunited with Ginger and Elvis. - Advertisement - The star was seen waving at his fans as he drove back through the gates. One of them snapped the final picture. Elvis wore a dark blue shirt and a jacket in black. He was still wearing his large, black sunglasses even though it was late at night. Tuesday, August 16, 1977 at 2.15amTo get painkillers, the King called Dr Nichopoulos his physician. Six Dilaudid tablets were prescribed to him and he sent Ricky Stanley (his stepbrother) to pick them up from Baptist Memorial Hospital’s all-night pharmacy. Elvis was able to take the medication after Ricky had returned. DO NOT MISS

Elvis Presley’s stepmother Dee Stanley and her sons

Elvis’ Memphis Mafia: Billy Smith far left

Tuesday, August 16, 1977 at 4 am:Elvis called his cousin Billy, and Jo his wife Jo to ask them to play racquetball at their house. This was not uncommon, despite the fact that it took over an hour. Elvis was available to everyone around him, whether they were paid or enjoyed his wealth. When they got there, it was raining heavily and Billy said to Elvis that he wanted the rain to stop. Evidently, the King reached out and said, “It’s no problem. I’ll take care.” The rain miraculously stopped. Elvis then added, “If you have some faith, you’ll be able to stop anything.” Tuesday, August 16, 1977 at 4.30amAfter playing a brief game, the players went behind the court to the piano and Elvis performed two gospel songs followed by the ballad Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.

Elvis: Graceland bedroom

Elvis Presley’s last recorded concert in June 1977

Tuesday August 16, 1977 at 5:00 AM: Ginger and Elvis went to Elvis’ room. For twice daily use, he took two doses of prescribed drugs that Dr Nick had put together. These drug cocktails were often left by Dr Nick to Elvis’s nurse Tish Henneley. These drugs were meant to aid in star’s sleep. The doctor who prescribed the drugs to Elvis was eventually investigated and disbarred. Tuesday August 16, 1977 at 7:00 am:Elvis took another full pack of pills to get him through the night. Ricky, who was “on duty” until noon on that particular day, handed them to Elvis. Elvis had to go to bed because he needed to rest as he flew out to Portland, Maine at 7 pm for a concert and continued with the current US tour. Tuesday August 16, 1977 at 8:00 AM:In desperate need of sleep, Elvis called Ricky asking for more medication, but could not find him. Angrily, Elvis dialed his aunt Delta Mae Biggs to ask her to call Dr Nick. Although Nurse Henley was present at the office, she hesitated to give any additional pills. She eventually gave Delta Mae another, smaller package of pills. It contained two valmids which can be used for insomnia. Elvis’ nine year old daughter Lisa Marie was sleeping in the bedroom right next to her.

Elvis: Lisa Marie with some of her bedroom things at the Graceland exhibition

Tuesday August 16, 1977 at 9.30 am: After taking three different packages of painkillers and two other pills, Elvis informed Ginger that he was going the the toilet. He was dressed in gold pajamas and carried Frank Adams’ The Scientific Search for Jesus Face with him. Famously, the star suffered from severe constipation, and spent long periods of time in the toilet. Ginger revealed later that she had warned Elvis not to go to the bathroom and his last words were “I won’t”. Tuesday August 16, 1977 at 2pm.Ginger was woken up by Elvis and found him not in his bed. Although it seemed strange, there was no reason to be alarmed. After chatting with her mother, she got dressed up and applied her makeup. She finally found Elvis lying on the ground, and she opened her bathroom door.

Elvis and his father Vernon Presley

Elvis Presley’s doctor confirms his death to the media

Elvis was still not moving. It was clear that Elvis had fallen and experienced an attack while on the toilet. Ginger believed Elvis had fallen, and he hit his head. He passed out. Al Strada was the afternoon housekeeper, she called. Ginger took Elvis’ little girl Lisa Marie, who came by to check out the fuss and was taken with her. Vernon Presley, who lived right next to Graceland, was contacted by telephone and was rushed to the scene while an ambulance was dispatched. Tuesday August 16, 1977 at 2.33pm: The emergency services arrived. The ambulance crew assumed that it was a regular Graceland incident of an ex-excited fan falling apart before they arrived. According to a statement, Presley was taken to Baptist Hospital by a Memphis Fire Department ambulance. It had arrived at Engine House 29 at 2147 Elvis Presley Boulevard at 2.33pm. Presley was then transported to the Emergency Room at Baptist Hospital seven miles from Whitehaven. Tuesday August 16, 1977 at 3.30 pm:Elvis died. At 4pm, the media world was informed.

Publited at Sun, 15 August 2021 1:51:00 PM +0000