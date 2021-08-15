Quantcast
Enjoy Some Great Deals with Your Student Email

By Newslanes Media
To save money on anything, from trains tickets to laptops, all you need to do is to have a.edu address.

College isn’t cheap, and we’re not just talking about tuition. Your budget may be tight due to the high cost of textbooks, meals, housing, and other living costs. There is good news: You only need your school’s.edu email address in order to get many sweet discounts for students. The best discounts and deals for students were compiled by us. Spend that extra money to buy yourself a nice treat, such as beer.

We may be compensated if you make a purchase using the links within our stories. It helps us support journalism.

Laptops
New iPad Pro
Photograph: Apple
You will need a computer, even if your preferred method of learning is pen and paper. Apple offers back-to school deals that include up to $300 savings on most Macs, the iPad Pro and a pair AirPods headphones so you can keep your music playing while in class. Lenovo offers 10 percent discount to students, while Dell gives $150 off select laptops for students who prefer Windows.

