Enjoy Some Great Deals with Your Student Email

College isn’t cheap, and we’re not just talking about tuition. Your budget may be tight due to the high cost of textbooks, meals, housing, and other living costs. There is good news: You only need your school’s.edu email address in order to get many sweet discounts for students. The best discounts and deals for students were compiled by us. Spend that extra money to buy yourself a nice treat, such as beer.

We may be compensated if you make a purchase using the links within our stories. It helps us support journalism.

Laptops

Photograph: Apple

You will need a computer, even if your preferred method of learning is pen and paper. Apple offers back-to school deals that include up to $300 savings on most Macs, the iPad Pro and a pair AirPods headphones so you can keep your music playing while in class. Lenovo offers 10 percent discount to students, while Dell gives $150 off select laptops for students who prefer Windows.

You want a traditional desk setup for your dorm room? Invest in a good keyboard. Das Keyboard gives students a 20 percent discount on its keyboards. You don’t want to wake your friends with all your clicking and clanking.

Productivity and research

It takes hard work to get a degree. A good selection of productivity tools can make it much easier. Microsoft will give you a free–totally free!–subscription to Office 365 if you have an .edu email address, so you can tackle the bulk of your work in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. Should your .edu address use Gmail, it’s probably through Google for Education, which entitles you to unlimited cloud storage for all your essays, projects, selfies, and whatever.

If your studies involve 3D modeling or animation, try the free three-year license to Autodesk’s software suite. This includes AutoCAD and Maya software for 3D modelling. Adobe offers a substantial discount to students on their Creative Cloud subscription. This includes Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere. It costs only $20 per monthly. And if you’re on the computer science track or just want to add coding to your list of skills, Github’s Student Developer Pack gives students a suite of text editors and web hosting credits to get you started on your coding journey.

You’ll likely be writing lots of papers, no matter your subject. Endnote can alleviate some stress from your last-minute essay writing by helping you find scholarly articles and format your citations. The software is normally $250 but can be purchased for as low as $114 by students. A good alternative is Papers–$60 normally, $36 for students–which has a built-in reader to let you dive into your research from inside the app. The iOS app can be used to sync between devices, allowing you to do on-the-go research.

News and Entertainment

Apple Music via Matt Jancer

In addition to all the information your professors can impart, it is important that you stay up-to-date on what’s going on in the rest of the world. Use your university email address to get a discount subscription to The New York Times (for students), The Wall Street Journal (for students), and The Economist (12 week for $25 or $95 per annum). These rates can be used all year, and are comparable to introductory deals. Are you short on money but still want to read news? The Washington Post offers digital subscriptions to students for a mere dollar per month.