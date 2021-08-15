Euro Round-up: Sociedad sinks Barca in the first game, without Messi

Barcelona kicked off the post-Lionel Messi period with a 4-2 win at home over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Gerard Pique’s header gave Catalans the lead at the Nou Camp in the 19th minute, much to the joy of more than 20,000 supporters who had returned to Nou Camp in July to see the Catalans win. Martin Braithwaite scored either end of the half-time period to increase their lead.

Sociedad appeared to be losing the match, but Julen Lobete substituted them and brought them back in contention in the 82nd minutes. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal also scored an amazing free kick moments later, setting Barcelona’s nerves on fire.

Sergi Roberto scored an additional goal for Barca to secure the points. This was Barca’s first match with Messi who, after 21 years, joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Image:

Martin Braithwaite celebrates with team-mate Memphis Depay after scoring his side’s third goal

Atletico Madrid started their La Liga defense with a 2-1 victory away to Celta Vigo. This was thanks to Angel Correa’s two goals. However, the match ended in a brawl, and one player from each team was dismissed.

Luis Suarez started the match on the bench. Correa assumed full responsibility for attacking the team, firing Atletico in front midway through the second half following a brawling run by Thomas Lemar.

Celta equalized in the 59th with a penalty by captain Iago Aspas, but Atletico quickly restored their lead after Correa shot his finish into the bottom corner following a brilliant diagonal ball from Saul Niguez. Niguez was expected to be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Atletico’s defender Mario Hermoso was sent to the stands for a clash of the balls. Players from all corners were seen arguing in the melee.

Atletico had the good fortune not to concede an equaliser after Aspas round Jan Oblak, but the striker missed the goal with the goal gaping.

Ligue 1: Bordeaux comeback stuns Marseille

Image:

Dimitri Payet scores Marseille’s second goal

Girondins de Bordeaux fought back after being two goals behind to draw 2-2 at Marseille. Angers had won two of their two matches with a 3-0 win over Lyon.

Bordeaux’s match against Marseille started off with a troubling start. Samuel Kalu, the visiting striker, fell on the ground at Stade Velodrome in the first stages. However the 23-year-old Nigerian managed to get up and continue the game.

After briefly resuming play, he was replaced in the 14th. He clearly looked groggy.

Marseille led 2-0 at the break, with goals by Cengiz Under, Dimitri Payet, and Dimitri Payet’s solo effort. Half-time substitute Timothee Pelet pulled one back, and Remy Oudin (replacement of Kalu) levelled the score with a first-time goal in the 57th minute.

Marseille’s central defender Leonardo Balerdi was sent off for a studs up challenge in the 89th minutes, shortly after Nemanja Radonjic, the home team’s left winger, had his goal disallowed for offside.

On Sunday morning,AngersWith a stunning 3-0 win at home over 10 man, the top table was dominatedLyonGoals from Ludovic Blas and Randal Kolo muani were also scored.NantesA 2-0 win against the visitingMetzSunday

PromotionClermont FootThey also won two of their two matches, beatingTroyesAt home: 2-0BrestA last-gasp draw of 1-1 was salvagedRennesWith a stoppage time equalizer,ReimsAndMontpellierIn a dramatic 3-3 draw, the winners shared all the winnings.

St EtienneAt least twiceLensAfter Wahbi Khazri’s goal in the opening minute gave them the lead, they had to settle for a draw at 2-2. This was despite the fact that the home team made a lot of mistakes.

After Ignatius Ganago equalised, Denis Bouanga scored to make it 2-1 for the visitors. However Lens was saved by Seko Fofana’s 78th minute strike.

Bundesliga: Mainz defeats RB Leipzig for the season opener

Image:

RB Leipzig were beaten at Mainz on Sunday

Mainz 05Stunned the Bundesliga runners-up last season, he struck quicklyRB LeipzigThey beat the opposition 1-0 and ruin Jesse Marsch, their new Bundesliga coach’s debut game.

After a failed attempt by Leipzig’s Nordi Mukele to get the ball cleared, Moussa Niakhate of Mainz tapped it in at the far side in the 13th minute.

Lee Jaesung was also a mainstay in Mainz, but Leipzig took over and created their own opportunities for Christopher Nkunku or Angelino.

Leipzig was dominant in the second period, pushing Mainz back but failing to make openings. However, they came close with Mohamed Simakan’s double chance at the hour mark and Mukiele’s shot. The other match on Sunday was played by Leipzig.CologneDefeatedHertha BerlinFlorian Kainz scored twice and it was 3-1

Champions Bayern Munich began their season Friday by drawing 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2.

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 23.33:54 +0000