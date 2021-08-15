Final Fantasy 7 IS REMOVED From Game Pass: First Grand Theft Now this and Auto 5

Microsoft removed another major release from Xbox Game Pass.

Final Fantasy 7 is now available on Game Pass, a week after it removed GTA 5’s subscription service.

If you don’t have the game finished, you will need to buy it at its full cost.

The current price of the game is PS12.79. However, Xbox Game Pass members will get a slight discount.

Ape Out for PC, Crossing Souls and Crossing Souls are two other games that have been removed from the service.

Elsewhere Darksiders Genesis and Don’t Starve will not be made available to Cloud subscribers.

Many games, including Hades, have been added recently to the service.

This action-role-playing game lets players try to escape Hell as Zagreus (son of Hades).

Hades is loved by critics and fans alike. He has a 93% Metacritic score.