Fortnite is dead, Battle Royale’s original game can be downloaded for free – but you need to hurry!

Before Fortnite fever took over the world, gaming fans were getting their Battle Royale fix with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (or PUBG) is available for free right now.
You’ll need to act quickly if you wish to get the Steam Free Play Weekend.
You can try the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for free until August 16th.
Fans have ample time to download the game and enjoy it.
You will need to land, steal, and outwit all your rivals in order to be the last one standing. This is a game full of adrenaline-pumping, unexpected moments. “
PUBG places 100 players on a map. The last person standing is the winner.
Unlike Fortnite’s Fortnite map, PUBG offers multiple maps for exploration, such as the Sanhok map with jungle themes and the Vikendi map.
Fortnite has one map that can be used for Battle Royale. However, it is constantly changing.
Fortnite is on fire lately. The game is teaming up to dozens of franchises in cross-promotional activities.
It also includes a new partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ latest movie Free Guy.
Fans can also unlock a Free Guy Fortnite Skin at no charge.
Battle Royale players need to complete five challenges in order to unlock the Free Guy Emote.
Meet Guy. Guy is your everyday guy. Guy has just discovered that his job as a Bank Teller wasn’t what he expected. In reality, he’s a background player in an online game. He’s now in Fortnite. The official description is as follows:
To complete Guy’s newly released Free Guy Quests, search for ATM machines.
Players are required to take melee damage, talk with NPCs, and get hit by moving vehicles.
