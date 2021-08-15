Fortnite is dead, Battle Royale’s original game can be downloaded for free – but you need to hurry!

Before Fortnite fever took over the world, gaming fans were getting their Battle Royale fix with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (or PUBG) is available for free right now.

You’ll need to act quickly if you wish to get the Steam Free Play Weekend.

You can try the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for free until August 16th.

Fans have ample time to download the game and enjoy it.

You will need to land, steal, and outwit all your rivals in order to be the last one standing. This is a game full of adrenaline-pumping, unexpected moments. “

PUBG places 100 players on a map. The last person standing is the winner.

Unlike Fortnite’s Fortnite map, PUBG offers multiple maps for exploration, such as the Sanhok map with jungle themes and the Vikendi map.

Fortnite has one map that can be used for Battle Royale. However, it is constantly changing.