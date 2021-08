Herbert Hainer, Bayern CEO, said: “Today’s sad and dark day is for FC Bayern, all its supporters.

Gerd Müller was the best striker ever, as well as a great person and character in world football.

“We are all in deep sorrow with Uschi, his wife and his entire family.

Gerd Müller would have made FC Bayern the beloved club it is today. Gerd Muller’s name and his memory will be remembered forever.

Publited at Sun, 15 August 2021 12:00 PM +0000