Hyatt Plans Caribbean Expansion With Apple Leisure Group Get Deal

The Wall Street Journal reports that Hyatt Hotels Corp, a U.S. hotel operator, plans to purchase resort company Apple Leisure Group (from its private equity owner KKR & Co) and KSL Capital Partners LLC (travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners LLC) for $2.7 billion.

According to the report, it is likely that the deal will be made public on Monday.

Reuters reached out to Hyatt Hotels, Apple Leisure, KKR, and KSL for comments but they did not respond immediately.

2017 saw the acquisition of the Pennsylvania-based resort operator by KKR, KSL and Bain Capital at an undisclosed amount.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma, Bengaluru Editoring by Chizu Namiyama

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 23.21:13 +0000