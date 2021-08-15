John Romero works on Sigil 2 for Doom expansion 2

In 2019, John Romero, a legendary Doom and Quake Level designer released Sigil – an ambitious and difficult expansion for Doom II: Hell on Earth. Now, Romero has confirmed in an interview that his studio is working on a sequel – and Sigil 2 will, appropriately, be an expansion for 1994’s Doom II: Hell on Earth instead.

Romero revealed the existence of Sigil 2 during an interview with The Age of Hell Doom total conversion project lead ‘Bridgeburner’ at yesterday’s Realms Deep event, which was hosted by 3D Realms with a focus on retro-style shooters in development. Bridgeburner asked Romero many questions and he simply replied, “Sigil 2.”

Romero says that Sigil 2 already has one map. He wants all maps to have the same progression and consistency, and be “fun and challenging”, as well as being “really fun”.

Romero could not give a date for the release of this project as it is still in early development. However, he did say that he believes it would be worthwhile to wait until it was released. The Sigil-style will be used, but with Doom 2. The full chat can be viewed below. You’ll see the Sigil 2 announcement at the 42:12 mark.

Sigil 2 is competing with many Doom 2 expansions, so it will be a tough sell. However, John Romero, co-creator of Doom, and Sigil 1’s excellent design, will certainly draw attention to the game. Since Romero also helped design Quake 1, he’ll probably be pleased to hear that a Quake remake will probably get revealed at QuakeCon this week too.

