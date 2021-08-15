Karren Brady is furious at footballers being required to get vaccines “Must be your personal choice”

Karren Brady, television star and outspoken evangelist, is not a stranger to speaking her mind. Boris Johnson’s cabinet has been targeted by the businesswoman, who insists that everyone must decide for themselves whether or not they want to get vaccinated with coronavirus.

Karren (52 years old) has blasted the government by claiming that they were “as much of a hindrance than a help” during the pandemic.

The vice-chairman of West Ham United has revealed that she suffers “nightmares” for football players who refuse to be vaccinated.

Karren, a mother-of-two, shared her hope that Boris Johnson’s “libertarian instincts” will steer Prime Minister David Cameron clear of his timidity.

In her latest newspaper column, The Apprentice star claimed it was “odd” to allow vaccinated football fans into stadiums to watch a match while players could be allowed in if they are not vaccinated.

