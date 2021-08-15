Leigh Anne Pinnock shows off the naked bump of her baby in empowering pregnancy photoshoot

- Advertisement -

With Andre Gray, she is pregnant with her first child.

And Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, looked radiant as she showed off her growing baby bump in a beautiful Instagram post on Saturday.

The Little Mix star posed for a slew of empowering naked snaps, telling fans in the caption: ‘It’s nearly time’.

In the photos she shared with her 7.1million followers, the beauty accepted her body changes and exuded confidence.

She is captured cradling her baby as she begins the last stages of her pregnancy with Andre, her footballer husband.

Her breasts were covered with her hands, and her hair was braided.

Leigh Anne captioned her post with the following: “I’ve dreamed of the day I meet you and hold you hand to teach me It’s almost time.”

Amazing: Rochelle Humes called the star a “goddess” and her pals commented on her post.

Celebrity pals and fans were quick to respond to the celebrity’s post about the paired back.

Rochelle Humes, a This Morning host, commented that Goddess is her name.

Fleur East, X Factor contestant, declared that Little Mix’s star was’so beautiful !!!’

Leigh-Anne will give birth to the Little Mix star later in this year.

Perrie Edwards, her bandmate, also announced that she was pregnant with Alex Oxlade Chamberlain shortly after.

Little Mix’s stunning photos are a record-breaking feat of chart art. They became the first group of girls to reach 100 weeks on the Top 10 Official Singles Charts three weeks ago.

Perrie (28), Jade Thirlwall (28) and Leigh Anne (38) made the pop band a hit with their new single Heartbreak Anthem, which was recorded in collaboration with Galantis, David Guetta, and Leigh Anne.

Leigh-Anne, who was proud of the accomplishment, told Little Mix fans via Official Chart that she thought it was a great achievement. This is amazing. Without you, we couldn’t do it.

“You’re amazing and you never fail to amaze us. We wouldn’t have been here without you.” We are grateful.

Perrie Edwards, her bandmate revealed that she had just given birth to her first child.

The Top 10 has spent 100 more weeks than any other group of girls in UK charts history.

Girls Aloud came closest to the milestone with 61 weeks on the singles charts, followed by Motown’s iconic group The Supremes with 59 weeks.

Even the legendary British girl power band Spice Girls could not break the record, as they managed only 50 weeks on the Top 10 Singles Chart.

Little Mix has landed 18 UK Top 10 Singles, five of which are number one. Sweet Melody topped the charts in January.

After it was revealed that the show which launched their careers, the X Factor, had been cancelled on Wednesday night, this landmark is now.