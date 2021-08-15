Love Island Spoiler: Couples who are not compatible could be thrown out DUMPED FROM VILLA amid Islander Vote

- Advertisement -

Things are set to get tense once again in the Love Island villa as the islanders will be tasked with voting for the least compatible couple.

Spoilers for Sunday night’s show reveal that the group’s romantic dinners will be abruptly interrupted by a text which asked them to vote for the couples who they think are the least compatible.

And in a brutal twist, the islanders with the most amount of votes will be at risk of being dumped from the villa just a week before the grand final on August 23rd.

Sunday’s episode will see the boys show off their culinary skills as they rustle up a three-course dinner for the girls.

But things turn slightly sour during dessert when Toby receives a text which reads: ‘Islanders. Tonight each couple must vote for the two couples who they think are the least compatible.

‘Those who receive the most votes risk being dumped from the island.’

The message continues: ‘You must now decide in your couples who you are going to choose and submit your decision by text.

‘You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. #judgementday #gowithyourgut.’

Elsewhere during Sunday’s episode, Liberty will tell the girls about Jake’s declaration of love, but the girls will be left unsure if the revelation is genuine, and bring this up with the bombshell Nando’s waitress.

The conversation starts with Liberty telling the girls while they sit round the fire pit: ‘You guys are going to be so proud of me. I literally went upstairs and I said how I felt and I didn’t take no s**t and I stood my ground.’

She continues: ‘He then said ”You know what Lib? You make me feel ways that I didn’t feel before. You make me nervous” And then he goes ”I do love you.” He said those words to me and I feel so happy.’

But Chloe is left unconvinced and flags up the fact that he may just be declaring his love because it’s what Jake thinks Liberty wants to hear, after they have spent a few days in a rocky patch.

Chloe says: ‘You’re going to hate me. Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?’

The couple have been together since day one of this year’s series, and have even made it official, but Liberty had her doubts after it was revealed Jake wasn’t sexually attracted to her in the movie night challenge, and continued to act icy towards her in the Villa.

In the conversation with her pals, Liberty looks round at all of them to ask: ‘Is that what you all think?’

To which Faye tentatively replies: ‘I don’t know baby.’

Liberty seems a little confused, and seeks advice from her friends, asking them: ‘Do you think I’m being an idiot?’

Chloe says: ‘I don’t think he would say something if he didn’t mean it but I also think is it convenient that he said it this evening after all of this?’

News of Jake’s declaration and the girls’ feelings toward it swiftly travel around the Villa.

It isn’t long before Jake learns of the girls’ reaction has to convince them and Liberty that his feelings are genuine.

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.