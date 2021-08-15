Lukaku is expected to participate vs Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku will likely be playing for Chelsea against Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League.

After a quarantine period after his Club-Record PS97.5m transfer from Inter Milan, Lukaku will join his Chelsea teammates for training on Tuesday.

He returned to Chelsea this week, 10 years after he first signed for the club as a teenager from Anderlecht.

After failing to impress during his initial spell, the striker moved to Everton and then joined Inter via Manchester United in 2014.

After two exceptional years with Inter and scoring 24 goals last season in Serie A to lead them to the first Italian title for 11 years, Lukaku declared that returning to Chelsea was the chance of a life time.

After initially stating that he would stay at San Siro during the 2021/22 campaign, he changed his mind. He asked Inter to transfer him to Chelsea when it became apparent that the club was keen to see his return.

Tammy Abraham is set to sign for Roma

Lukaku’s departure has made it possible for Chelsea’s striker Tammy Abraham, to move into Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

On Sunday, he completed his medical before he could move to PS34m.

After meeting Tiago Pinto, Roma’s general manager, in London on Thursday night and the Serie A team believing he would be a crucial part of Mourinho’s plans for the club, talks progressed positively.

Abraham will sign a 5-year, PS4m-a-year contract after taxes.

Chelsea will offer a EUR80m buyback option to the 23-year old, which could be activated in summer 2023.

