Meghan Markle says she can’t live with out her travel essential. Flying – “Not very glamorous”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s royal engagements saw them travelling around the world as a royal couple. What was the most important item in the Duchess’ carry-on luggage?
Tea tree oil is a popular choice for long-haul flights.
A little tea tree oil can be applied to your nasal cavity to prevent any germs entering.
Essential oil can also be used to treat cuts and mosquito bites.
The popular tea tree remedy is used widely as spot treatments.
This travel accessory is extremely affordable.
Amazon sells a small unguent bottle for as low as PS5
Black pepper, sage and peppermint oils are also very well-liked by travellers.
The oil of black pepper is useful in treating muscle pain that can occur during long flights.
This oil is good for travel sickness, and it can also be used to relax and meditate.
Meghan Markle’s not the only person who can’t travel with items.
Jet lag is a problem that Queen Elizabeth II has her special treatment.
She says that barley sugar is her secret weapon to fight jet lag.
Publited at Sun, 15 August 2021 16:46.59 +0000