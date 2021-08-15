Netflix is dead! Sony may launch a rival service using PlayStation Plus

Sony’s PlayStation Plus could get a major upgrade, unlocking hundreds of hours worth of content. Recently, it was revealed that Sony has signed a contract with Crunchyroll for streaming anime. - Advertisement - It was a significant acquisition by the company for 2021, and it reached a final value of $1.175bn. Crunchyroll, a service that delivers anime directly to consumers with over 5 million subscribers to SVOD, is available for those who are new users. Crunchyroll claims that Crunchyroll has 120 million users in more than 200 countries. Tony Vinciquerra (CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.) stated, “Crunchyroll is a tremendous asset to Sony’s anime businesses, Funimation, and our fantastic partners at Aniplex, and Sony Music Entertainment Japan.”

Crunchyroll & Funimation are dedicated to providing the best anime experience possible for all fans. We also offer a rare opportunity to our publishers and creators, who will continue to provide their amazing content to viewers around the globe. Crunchyroll has given us an unparalleled opportunity to deliver anime to anime lovers across all platforms. This includes home entertainment and streaming. We want to offer a single subscription service for anime as quickly as possible. Sony has Funimation as its existing business, which allows it to expand distribution and fan-centered offerings for content partners. They can even think of expanding into other markets, such as building a streaming package that includes PlayStation Plus. PS Plus, a popular service for PS4 and PS5 owners, is now available.

You can play multiplayer games and get two additional free games. How would such a streaming service be able to compete against Netflix and other similar services? The streaming service has seen anime grow in popularity over the years. Both syndicated and original content is offered. Netflix announced last year that more than 100 million homes worldwide watched at least one anime movie between September 2019 and September 2020. If Sony decides to offer PlayStation Plus with Crunchyroll in the future, it can be expected to become very popular among its fans. One thing you should note: Sony may be planning an expansion to PS Plus, but it will not be free. The tech company would have the perfect chance to provide a PlayStation Plus premium tier and another selling point, compared with Nintendo or Xbox. Netflix will launch an original anime series later this month, this one based on The Witcher universe. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is due to be released August 23, and it will not be available as a TV series.

Published at Sun, 15 August 2021 08:01:00 +0000