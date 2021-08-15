Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. homers in IL return again, makes First appearance in the outfield

Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn’t ever seem to show any rust when he comes off the injured list.

Tatis was put on IL for the third consecutive year. Tatis also homered for the third consecutive year. He hit a two-run homer, not just once but twice. Sunday’s win was 8-2. Tatis had gone four of five from the plate, scoring a double and two homers. There were also four RBIs, three runs, and a run scored. The offensive explosion by Tatis was certainly welcome by the Padres, who just a few hours earlier were no-hit by Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert.

Although Tatis’ homer runs are a familiar sight, some might be surprised that Tatis was in right field for the first time.

Tatis is coming back from a shoulder injury after dislocating it for at least the fifth time this year, according to The Athletic. There are concerns that Tatis might require surgery. San Diego is now 67-53 and sits 2.5 games behind the Reds to secure the second NL Wild Card slot. After losing four consecutive games, the team needed its All-Star shortstop back.

Tatis’ batting average has been slashed to.298/.378/.671 and he is the favourite to win the NL MVP despite numerous trips to the injured. He leads the National League with 33 homers, and is also the only baseball player to have more than 20 homers.

The Padres could see a decrease in defensive strain by moving Tatis to outfield. Tatis’ defense has been poor despite reports suggesting he could be a Gold Glove-caliber player, particularly in 2021. According to Baseball Savant’s data, Tatis ranks 17th among league shortstops and 24th among MLB players. His minus-1 runs above the average place him 17th among MLB shortstops. His 20 errors rank him tied for the MLB lead, despite his impressive range and ability to make dazzling plays. His .934 fielding percentage is the worst among qualifying shortstops, according to Fangraphs. He caught three of the fly balls that were sent his way on Sunday.

If Tatis finds himself in right field for the remainder of this season, that would mean Jake Cronenworth or Ha-Seong Kim would be shortstop, while Adam Frazier would take over at second. As the team has already seen Wil Myers, Tommy Pham, and Trent Grisham post above-average offensive performance, it would make things more exciting in the outfield. Myers could move back to the first position that he held in San Diego prior to the signing of Eric Hosmer. This would allow the team to have a platoon option on the field.

It is not a problem to find a space to accommodate all of these bats, particularly when you are moving on to the stretch run for the postseason.

