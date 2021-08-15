Pep Guardiola gives three reasons as Man City’s opener. Tottenham defeat

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s boss, cited Euro 2020 and COVID-19 as the reasons why his team lost to Tottenham in their opening weekend match. Although Jack Grealish did a good job in his City Premier League debut, it wasn’t enough to stop them leaving empty-handed.

Guardiola’s team missed many opportunities to put pressure on Spurs early, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side gradually grew in confidence and managed to stop the tide.

After the break, Heung-min Son’s unorthodox strike proved to be crucial as Spurs side defended their lead like their lives depended.

City did eventually send on the big guns during the final stages. However, it couldn’t salvage any points for them up north.

Nuno is off to a wonderful start as Spurs’ new boss. Harry Kane was left out due to lack of match fitness.

