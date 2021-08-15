Pep Guardiola gives three reasons as Man City’s opener. Tottenham defeat

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s boss, cited Euro 2020 and COVID-19 as the reasons why his team lost to Tottenham in their opening weekend match. Although Jack Grealish did a good job in his City Premier League debut, it wasn’t enough to stop them leaving empty-handed.
Guardiola’s team missed many opportunities to put pressure on Spurs early, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side gradually grew in confidence and managed to stop the tide.
After the break, Heung-min Son’s unorthodox strike proved to be crucial as Spurs side defended their lead like their lives depended.
City did eventually send on the big guns during the final stages. However, it couldn’t salvage any points for them up north.
Nuno is off to a wonderful start as Spurs’ new boss. Harry Kane was left out due to lack of match fitness.
Jack Grealish, who made his Premier League debut in City Blue was another story that added spice to the event.
Guardiola said this about his PS100million hire: “He’s excellent. Guardiola played with personality, and created opportunities.
He played very well, but we couldn’t win his debut.
He is dangerously close to the box and doesn’t want the ball.
Kevin de Bruyne is not yet done with a full training session. He needs to continue. He’ll need to be able to play for 90 minutes.
Guardiola’s claims are valid and City can be expected to improve over the next few weeks, as players get back to their full strength.
Whether Harry Kane will be in their ranks for the coming season remains a bone of contention, with Spurs still insistent that he will not leave for less than PS150m.
City must find their groove quickly in order to keep their competitors out of their way by reaching top gear.
Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 19:27.49 +0000