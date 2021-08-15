Presentation of 2021 BMW M5 CS at Monterey Car Week

The BMW M5 CS was clearly one of the most unique BMWs at Monterey Car Week. It is not only the most unique BMW in ages but it was also, according to me, even more rare than the M2 CS. It may sound crazy, but the truth is that it works. BMW did not sell a lot of cars in America. The ones that it allocated for US sales were already purchased and accounted. This leaves this car in photo gallery, one of the few remaining in America.

Why is the BMW M5 CS special? To be fair, not much of the BMW M5 CS’s specialness can be seen. The carbon roof, yellow headlights, carbon fibre aero bits and carbon fiber hood look great. The M5 CS isn’t just about the cool looks.

- Advertisement -

Under the hood, the familiar 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. If those sound like modest gains over the standard M5, you’d be right. Horsepower is only up by nine ponies from the M5 Competition and torque is the same. However, the M5 CS simply has to make more power than claimed because it feels significantly faster on the road than the standard M5 or even the M5 Comp. It’s like sitting inside missile.

The M5 CS’s ride is even better. The M5 CS is lighter than the regular car thanks to the carbon bits and the carbon fiber bucket seats. It has one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in production BMWs. You will find it sharper and more exciting than ever. It feels more lively and alive due to the loss of sound insulation. It’s also much more responsive. It’s an amazing package all in all.

- Advertisement -

Very few BMW fans are going to see an M5 CS in the flesh, which is why its presence at Monterey was awesome, as it gave those loyal Bimmerphiles a chance to get up close and personal with one of the brand’s all time greats.

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 14:26.44 +0000