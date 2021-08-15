PS5 Stock: The earliest GAME, the Smyths, and Very PlayStation 5 stock dates

Sony is busily trying to keep up with consumer demand after it was revealed that they have now sold through 10 million units of PS5 stock globally.

Although it is not clear how much has been sold in the UK so far, it seems that there will be a lot more to meet current demand.

They sell out quickly every time there is a sale or announcement of a new stock in a digital shop.

Some stores have created systems that allow them to send digital codes electronically so consumers do not have to wait in line.

Even with all these systems, it is still difficult to get a new-generation gaming machine.

Good news: A new batch of PS5 stock will be available in the next few days. This gives fans another chance.