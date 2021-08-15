All the planets in our solar system are amazing, from Mercury to Neptune.

These eight planets were created in a thick cloud of dust and gas billions of year ago. These eight planets are unique manifestations of chaos in our universe, each born on an arm of spiraling Milky Way.

Their orbits and sizes distinguish the planets from comets and asteroids as well as meteoroids and meteoroids. There are also icy objects outside Neptune’s Kuiper Belt like Pluto, which is a dwarf planet. Although each one of them is unique in their own ways, there is only one that can truly be iconic.

Here is the definitive list of planets, based on their stellar characteristics, their moons and general vibe. You should not be upset that Pluto isn’t on the list. I recommend you get over it and continue your journey.

8. Uranus

NASA’s Voyager spacecraft traveled past Uranus in 1986, capturing its blue-green profile from 7.8 million miles away.

Credit: nasa/jpl

Uranus can be described as the Luigi to Neptune’s Mario. Although they are both ice giants Uranus is a little smaller than Neptune’s Mario and the farthest away from the sun. Uranus can be quite hostile, with winds blowing at over 500 miles an hour, and temperatures dropping below minus 350 F.

Despite this, Uranus’s unique characteristic is its rotation. Uranus’s Equator tilted at 97.8 degrees means that it is completely upside down compared with all other planets. The 21-year span between summers and winters at each pole is quite a bit, which can sound downright horrible.

7. Mercury

Craters in the planet’s southern hemisphere are highlighted in images captured by NASA’s Messenger spacecraft, which orbited Mercury,

Credit to NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Mercury has no atmosphere and there aren’t any moons. Mercury, a small whip-like planet that orbits the sun once every 88 Earth day, travels at 29 miles per hour. This planet orbits at 29 miles per second, making it the fastest in the solar system. Because of its rocky and pockmarked surface, it looks more like a planet than other planets. It is also smaller than Jupiter’s Ganymede or Saturn’s Titan. It’s a little embarrassing.

This little speeder has a unique aspect: its eccentric orbit. It measures the distance of the planet from the sun from 29 to 43 million miles.

6. Mars

This detailed image of Mars is stitched together from 102 snapshots taken by NASA’s Viking Orbiter.

Credit: nasa/jpl-caltech

The search for life is one of the most fascinating areas in the solar system. It’s easy to picture what it would be like to walk on Mars’ surface, with its atmospheric conditions being very similar to Earth’s. Mars is not known to be home to life. It may have harbored life in the past but this has never been confirmed.

Mars has two amazing features. Olympus Mons is the largest volcano in our solar system. It has a peak that’s three times higher than Mt. Everest and its doomed moon. Mars’ moon Phobos, which is about 50 million years away, will hit the Earth and cause some destruction. It’s cool.

5. Neptune

This vivid image of Neptune was beamed back to Earth in 1998 by NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft, showcasing the planet’s Great Dark Spot, which has since dissipated.

Credit: nasa/jpl

Neptune, the farthest planet from the sun, has a slow orbit that takes about 165 years. Because it is so far away, Neptune can sometimes be further from the sun than Pluto. With winds reaching 1,200 miles an hour, it’s the windiest planet.

We all know why planets appear the way they do. However, Neptune is a little bit mysterious because of its intoxicating blue color. A little mystery is always a good thing. It seems that Triton, the moon of Neptune, loves it. The only large known moon orbiting in an opposite direction to Neptune suggests that Triton was once an alien object trapped under Neptune’s gravity.

4. Venus

The image below of Venus was taken in 1970, but it was processed with modern technology in 2020. Under those clouds lies a hot, noxious planet.

Credit: nasa/jpl-caltech

Venus can be downright terrifying. It is the planet with the highest temperatures, at 900 F (sweltering), Referring to the melting point for lead, it is 622 F. The thick yellowish cloud of sulfuric acid and carbon dioxide traps heat in the sun’s ultraviolet rays, making it literally rain acid.

Venus has thousands upon thousands of volcanic eruptions all over its surface. Although it is not confirmed yet, some volcanoes may be active. Although it is not habitable, the vibe at Venus is unquestionably amazing.

3. Jupiter

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft captured Jupiter and Io just one day apart and then combined them. Its gassy and liquidy surface is covered by storms.

Credit NASA/JHUAPL

Jupiter is a serious gas giant. The largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter is a massive behemoth. You could fit 11 Earths through Jupiter’s middle and have plenty of room. Jupiter is a chaotic wonderland, constantly beset with huge storms during its 10-hour-long days. This gas giant screams at you.

Jupiter’s moons are the icing on this cake. There are 53 moons that have been confirmed, but there could be many more. Ganymede, the largest moon in our solar system is Europa. Europa’s surface may have liquid water. Io’s volcanoes, which are more active than Venus, are also the most active in the solar systems. It’s impressive in size and appearance as well as its many moons makes it a true star. It would be even more impressive if it could have some rings.

2. 2. Saturn

The rings of Saturn were captured brilliantly by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2019, roughly 845 million miles away.

Credit: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC), M.H. Wong (University of California at Berkeley) and OPAL Team

Saturn’s vivid and icy rings are definitely the most famous planet in our solar system. While other planets like Uranus have rings, theirs isn’t nearly as obvious, as complex or as cool as Saturn’s. The seven rings consist of comets and asteroids or moons which were likely to be torn apart by Saturn’s gravitation. They are currently whizzing about the planet in fragments. This is a very cool looking symbol of space.

It is a gas giant similar to Jupiter and has many moons. More than 53 moons have been confirmed and almost 30 others are still in the process of being discovered. Enceladus and Titan, two of the larger moons, are particularly interesting. Titan is larger than Mercury and has a significant atmosphere. It also seems to have lakes and rivers on its surface. Enceladus has an ocean under its frozen crust, which is sprayed into space by geysers.

1. 1.

The Earth, captured from space in 2019, in all its life-filled glory.

Credit: NOAA/NASA EPIC Team

It’s no surprise that Earth beats the rest of the world. Earth is the most beautiful planet.

Earth was created around the same place and time as the rest of the planets. However, it is the only known one that has produced such an extensive expression of life. This planet is home to many species of plants, microorganisms and animals. It has a complex, sensational ecosystem that supports all life. While Earth was home to war criminals, the prison-industrial complex and other bad people, it also provided a place for beings who have taste buds, and apple to enjoy.

Earth is the best planet for vibes in our solar system. The abundance of resources led to inventions like couches, trains and coffee. It’s amazing at a macro-level. It’s amazing at a micro-level.

Although it may not have the largest planets or the most moons of any other galaxy, it is the best place for living and the one with the most interesting and diverse surface.

