Real Madrid plans to double the Man Utd transfer as Pogba Wants to “walk away for nothing”

Real Madrid want to inflict a double transfer blow to Manchester United , according to reports. The news will dampen the mood following a stunning 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United to open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick in an intense encounter at Old Trafford with Leeds rivals.

United scored the first goal through the midfielder, but were repelled by Luke Ayling’s thunderbolt.

The Red Devils won their first league title with a win thanks to a cool finish from Mason Greenwood and two goals by Fred.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boss was also happy to see that Paul Pogba helped with four of United’s five goals. His previous record of only three goals has been surpassed by him.

