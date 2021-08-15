Real Madrid plans to double the Man Utd transfer as Pogba Wants to “walk away for nothing”

Real Madrid want to inflict a double transfer blow to Manchester United, according to reports. The news will dampen the mood following a stunning 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United to open their 2021-22 Premier League campaign.
Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick in an intense encounter at Old Trafford with Leeds rivals.
United scored the first goal through the midfielder, but were repelled by Luke Ayling’s thunderbolt.
The Red Devils won their first league title with a win thanks to a cool finish from Mason Greenwood and two goals by Fred.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boss was also happy to see that Paul Pogba helped with four of United’s five goals. His previous record of only three goals has been surpassed by him.
It could also be an opportunity for United to win a second victory as Los Blancos continue to report that they want to join the race next year to sign Erlinghaaland.
Borussia Dortmund demanded a massive PS150m to sign the striker. This has put clubs out of business.
In June 2022, however, Haaland will be able to activate a PS65m transfer-release clause.
United gave Edinson Cavani a one-year contract in hopes of purchasing an elite forward prior to the 2022-23 season.
They’ll try to purchase Solskjaer’s countryman Haaland, but they will be challenged by Real who want to also capture Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain).
Haaland scored 57 goals in his 59 appearances with the German team and is expected to continue for another year.
Pogba’s performance against Leeds was praised by Solskjaer, United’s boss.
The Norwegian said that he has had a wonderful relationship with Paul since he was a child. BT Sport.
Today’s message was simple: Go out and have fun. His 45-minute performance against Everton in preseason was not the best.
We gave him today the liberty to travel wherever he chose. He was to be on the ball.
All the top players want our trust and confidence. Paul is one such player who can make something from nothing.
He looked strong, and his strength impressed me. This is a positive sign.
