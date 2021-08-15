“Ridiculous” passport rule allows ‘grief-stricken’ widower to apply Turned away from Spain Flight

Moxton stated that his current 10-year passport contained the unexpired period of the prior one.

It is valid for September 2022, but Spain refused to accept it because it was almost 10 years old and it would be difficult to travel without three months.

Spain won’t take more than 10 years but not less than 3 months from the date it was issued, even though it is a valid passport that has been in existence for over one year.

Mr Moxton was also confused by Government guidance on using burgundy passports. However, newly issued UK passports will be blue.

The new rules were only applicable to Burgundy passports, and he claimed the government’s advice was “misleading”.

The Government website states that if your passport has the “European Union” logo on its cover or is in burgundy, it can be used until the expiration date.

All passports, regardless of color, are now subject to the EU’s new expiry dates rules.

He said, “Stricken by grief and upset at my wife’s passing and the emotions associated with a pending farewell it seemed like bureaucracy had gone mad and forgotten how be a good neighbor.”

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 02:29:49 +0000