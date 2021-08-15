Roman Reigns and John Cena are “not going to happen,” top star claims Better than any major SummerSlam Match

The hype behind Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event is pretty significant. Sasha Banks thinks it will not be the most exciting match.

Banks will fight in the Biggest Party of the Summer at WWE alongside Cena and Reigns. She will look to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a singles match against Bianca Belair.

During a recent appearance on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, the popular star praised Roman Reigns and John Cena, calling the latter “a freaking legend.” Sasha Banks also acknowledged Cenation’s influence on younger audiences:

Banks stated, “Well the feeling it is it’s wonderful to have John Cena back,” What a legend. “What a legend. This is just one person who has contributed their name to WWE’s history. His talent is amazing. When he’s at the house shows, I watch him. You can see all the fans. John Cena has been absent for five to six years, so little kids haven’t seen him. They still know him and are so fascinated by his work.

Sasha Banks stated, “on a whole new level,” that Roman Reigns at the moment is. Reigns’ most recent run in WWE was elevated by Paul Heyman, The Usos and Sasha Banks.

Banks believes that the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam will be no better than Bianca Belair’s.

Roman Reigns! His game is on an entirely different level. With Paul Heyman at his side and the Bloodline on his side, he’s playing a completely different game. Banks is determined to show that he’s the best in his field. Banks said, “So that’s why I believe this match is one worth watching.” But it’s definitely not going to be better than Bianca vs. Sasha Banks.” (H/T – Wrestling Inc.)

Other matches that have been announced for WWE SummerSlam thus far

SummerSlam will feature legendary stars Edge and Goldberg on August 21.

Edge will be fighting Seth Rollins during a non-title bout. Drew McIntyre will face Jinder Mahal in a non-title match at SummerSlam. The battle for the WWE title between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg should prove to be a thrilling one.

Nikki A.S.H. In a triple-threat bout, Nikki A.S.H. will defend her RAW Women’s Championship match against Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair. Jimmy and Jey Uzo will be defending their SmackDown title against Dominik & Rey Mysterio.

The United States Champion Sheamus will also defend his gold at SummerSlam against Damian Priest.

What are your thoughts regarding Sasha Banks' statement on Roman Reigns vs. John Cena?