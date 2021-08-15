Sam Reitano, Farmer’s First Child: Sam Reitano Wants to Wed a Wife With Katelen Cunningham, wife

- Advertisement -

Sam Reitano was blessed with his first child, last week.

The Farmer Wants A Wife star, who married Katelen Cunningham in March after a whirlwind romance, announced the birth of their daughter over the weekend.

“Welcome, world, my gorgeous daughter.” Armani Valentina, 28 year old wrote it on Instagram.

He said, “Born at 3:34pm on 13 August.” She’s going to be the most beautiful girl in the entire world. This girl is going to surpass all expectations.

“My incredible wife @katelen___ is doing great, and I am so proud of my girls. Your big brother Chayse and dad, as well as your mama and daddy love you.

This sweet message was illustrated with photos of Sam holding his little girl in his arms and one of his smiling baby.

Sam and Katelen were married in March.

The FWAW star also shared beautiful photos from their big day in North Queensland.

They were married outdoors, and their close family members attended the joyful occasion.

Katelen was dressed in an ivory floor-length gown that was tight fitting as she walked down the aisle.

The groom was wearing a classic black suit with white shirt and a tie.

A plaque was also made for the couple to commemorate the occasion. It included their names as well as the date of the wedding.

Katelen changed into a maxi gold dress with a high neck design in the evening.

Sam captioned this gallery with the following: “31 March 2021, I married the most beautiful woman in the world. She is now my wife.”

“I’m so thankful to have my incredible family by my side. Now it’s until our baby girl is born. It’s been an amazing year… Sam, farmer, found his wife.

After the couple announced their pregnancy in December, they celebrated their wedding at the parkside.

He captioned an Instagram sonogram picture with the following: “Myself and Katelen will be expecting a little farmer in August 2021,”

Sam surprised FWAW fans months before he revealed his engagement to Katelen.

He made the announcement just days after apparently falling in love with Kirsten Loverie in season finale. This was long before it was actually filmed.

Sam presented Kirsten to the audience in the reunion episode. He said: “She liked one [of my Instagram videos] that I posted for the show and she got in touch with me.”

Although it is not clear when Sam and Kirsten split up, it was discovered last August that they had met soon after the FWAW reunion at the beginning of this year.

“I’d like to tell you that Katelen has been my fiancee!” He said, “I am thrilled about her.”