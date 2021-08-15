Quantcast
Sky Sports TV Price Cut – NOW Offers Another Deal for New Premier League season

This deal covers the entire Premier League season. You’ll have access to all matches on Sky Sports starting at the beginning of this month and continuing through the end of May.

You’ll get all Sky Sports channels if you sign up for the deal.

This means that you will not only be able watch Premier League Football, but also the remainder of F1’s blockbuster season. You can also tune in live to F1’s other seasons, and even play golf, cricket and rugby.

The NOW deal allows you to access any 11 Sky Sports channel on your television, desktop or mobile device.

You also get three months free Boost. This means that you can watch Full HD videos at 50 frames per minute.

You can cancel Boost if you do not want to use it after three months.

