The Royal Family’s journey to university and school. New Zealand and Spain included

Prince Harry, his younger brother, chose to attend Sandhurst over university and travel to Afghanistan for the military.

Express.co.uk took a look at the places where members of the Royal Family studied for university and school educations.

The Duchess Of Cambridge

William and Kate met famously at the University of St Andrews. Kate was a History of Art student and graduated with a Master’s in her field.

The Duchess of Cambridge stayed at Marlborough College in Wiltshire before she went to university.

