The UK’s most unexplored natural wonders are: Which one? you go to?

Nature-based locations are always a hit with outdoors-loving holidaymakers, and MINI has looked at the wildest places away from the crowds.

Tourists and residents alike should find hidden gems throughout the country that will satisfy their wanderlust. They may even be new favorites.

Uyea, Scotland

MINI identifies Uyea as the UK’s most treasured gem.

The island, located in Shetland (Scotland), is accessible only during low tide. It’s a hidden treasure.

Uyea, with its many natural arches and rocky coastlines, is a paradise for adventurers.

The Sandvoe Circular is one of Shetland’s most difficult walks. It should provide hikers with all they need in the wild.

Publiated at Sun, 15 August 2021 21.48:46 +0000