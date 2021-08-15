VIDEO: Watch Part 2 of Joe Achilles’ Petrol Head Tours

Young people make up a large part of the BMW enthusiast population. Many of these young people don’t have the financial means to purchase a new G80 BMW M3 Competition. It’s never been simpler for youngsters to own their dream car. In the old days, young fans had to read magazines to view photos and then hope to actually see the car pass them in person. YouTube has made it possible for young people to live through the eyes of their owners online. Joe Achilles is the owner of a BMW M3 Competition. He doesn’t hesitate to drive it.

Achilles’ latest video shows the second half of his Petrol Head Tours adventure in which he drove thousands of miles on his new M3 Comp. Many YouTubers purchase their vehicles and store them in garages. Achilles has a very appropriate name for his M3 instead of “Grillez”.

During his time, his M3 Competition saw all sorts of incredible roads, stunning scenery, and even changes in weather. He made sure to take full advantage of the tail-happy M3 in the wet, with a few “childish” donuts. Regardless of weather, though, these are the sorts of trips more people need to do in their M3 Comps. It’s a brilliant car to travel long distances in because it’s just so fast and fun, while also being genuinely usable. Hell, Achilles could have had two other people along for the journey and the M3 still would have handled it.

You’ve probably driven the new M3 comp and you will know how hard it is to find a vehicle that handles as well as the M3, but also has the same practicality. If I am being truthful, the Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio (M5 CS) and Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio are my only other choices. Check out this video to find out how versatile the M3 Competition is.

