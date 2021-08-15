Xperia 3 III Review: Sony’s greatest smartphone has never been for Everyone

Sony Xperia 1 III review

Sony is back with another premium flagship that now offers everything Xperia fans have been asking for. Next month, the new Xperia 1 III will be available in shops and replaces last year's Xperia 1 II. You can see in our review that the Xperia 1 II is the most powerful phone Sony ever produced. So can the new Xperia 1 III be better? It is simple to answer "Yes!"

Sony's new flagship phone now has a 120Hz screen refresh rate, faster charging battery and a zoom lens that is dedicated. These are all features we were critical of its predecessors for omitting. It is more than PS1,190… and is much more costly than the last-year's model. This is despite all of its shiny upgrades. Regardless, if your budget is tight, there are plenty of things to like about the Xperia 1 III. First, the OLED display is stunning at 6.5 inches. This screen offers full 4K HDR playback. You will be pleasantly surprised if you can find compatible content from Netflix, YouTube or Disney+. Everything looks sharp and the colours are vivid and rich. The Creator Mode, which is similar to its TVs allows you to make the images look just like Hollywood directors wish them. This means that you can enjoy more real-life colours while binging on latest films. We prefer punchier visuals in this setting, but we are not denying that movie lovers will love seeing them just the way the studios intended.

Sony is making big noises about its camera

You get a stunning 4K display on the Xperia 1 III

Sony keeps two narrower bezels on the screen than its competitors, which feature full edge-to-edge screens with a selfie-cam that cuts through them. This is something we like and they are barely noticeable when streaming a video or stream a TV show. This screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which allows for smooth scrolling and virtually no stuttering. This is a crucial move by Sony, as it makes the Xperia 1 III a joy to use, and with such a high asking price it was a must-have. The screen is now complete, but what about that other new big feature at the back? Sony has made big claims regarding its new camera, which now features a zoom lens. While these lenses have been available for some time by Huawei and Samsung, Sony claims that it has a unique concept. The company says this smartphone is the first to feature a variable zoom lens that can be used with dual-PD sensors.

This means Sony is able to offer improved zoom capabilities, including 70mm and105mm focal lengths with only one lens, rather than having more bulky rear cases with many unsightly cameras. While the zoom function is great and allows you to get close to the action, don’t expect crystal-clear images from faraway objects. There are limitations to zoom lenses for smartphones. Smart Real-time tracking, which ensures your subject stays focused on the Xperia 1 III, is another useful feature. The feature is very impressive as it almost instantly locks onto the image you are shooting, so your subject never appears blurry. The Xperia camera has all the standard pro settings, which allow you to explore every option on a Sony Alpha DSLR. The Xperia 1 III is a great camera for anyone who enjoys taking photos on a real one. You can adjust ISO, white balance and manually alter the shutter speed.

You don't have to do that if you aren't interested in that type of thing. Sony keeps the shutter button, which is a simple way to take photos, on the side. Overall, we think the Xperia 1 III's camera is excellent, although it doesn't compare to the iPhone 12, Pixel 5 and Galaxy S21. It offers an overwhelming number of settings but we found it to be automatic for most of our photos. We're sure that many users will also do this. The Pixel 5 and iPhone's point-and shoot images will look as great on Instagram as any Xperia 1 III. Sony doesn't have a dedicated Night Mode, so you will need to adjust settings instead of letting it do its thing when the sun sets. Next is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. This makes the Xperia 1 III super fast. This phone is going to do everything without a hitch, navigating through any task like a knife through butter.

It is important to note that despite the fact that the Xperia 1 III was announced in April, Sony took so long to release it. Qualcomm already has a new chip called 888+. This makes the yet to be released Sony Xperia look old, which is unfortunate. This is especially true when the cost of charging it at PS1,100. The battery life is quite standard. The battery life of the Xperia 1 III is quite good. Sony also included a fast charger with the package. This allows for faster charging and refilling the power packs at higher speeds. You can actually go from 0-50 percent to 50% in 30 minutes. However, it is worth noting that there are many cheaper alternatives, such as most devices made by OnePlus, which can reach 100-100 percent within the same timeframe. Apart from these new features, the Xperia 1 III is very much the same as its predecessor. The 21:9 display makes the device look taller and thinner. It’s still a great design and makes it easier to hold. Sony left the fingerprint scanner at the side of the phone, which we like. However, it still works well and is very reliable. We’d prefer the premier model to have the new embedded security sensor that fits under the screen. You also get powerful speakers and enhancements for gamers like focus settings or simple screen grab options. You also get a headphone port that allows standard 3.5mm cans without the need of a dongle.

Final Verdict: Sony Xperia III Review The Xperia 1 III has very few flaws. Sony also fixed all the issues with its predecessor. This means that you have a 120Hz display, dedicated zoom, quicker charging, and a faster processor. This, plus the Xperia 1 Series’ outstanding performance up to now, means that there is a lot to love about the new phone. However we cannot help but feel that many of the features that contribute to the high price are very niche. Is it really necessary to have a 4K screen on your phone? Are you willing to dig into endless settings for your phone’s camera to take a single photo of the beach? Are you looking for wireless headphones or wired headphones to go with your new phone? The latest Sony smartphone is the perfect choice if you answered yes to the questions above and love all things Xperia. There are better Android phones available that offer more features, such as a faster charging speed, easier use of the point-and shoot camera and one-tap night mode. These are all great options for those who want an Android smartphone with a superior camera and design. The upcoming Sony Xperia 5 III is less expensive than the Xperia 1 III, at over PS300.

