A fat bear champ can’t walk because he eats so much fish

Hibernation is no joke.

Livestreamed bears from Katmai National Park & Preserve, of Fat Bear Week fame internet, eat salmon in the summer to survive the winter’s harsh freeze. Last year’s Fat Bear Week champion, sizable bear 747, has already succeeded in growing impressively fat in 2021. In fact, he’s so big that recent footage shows him struggling to ascend a riverbank.

Katmai’s Brooks River, where the explore.org cameras broadcast live, has been flush with salmon this season. In July, bears crowded the river to feast on 4,500-calorie fish.

Bear 747, the biggest and most powerful bear in the river, has taken advantage of his size and power to fish the best spots. This is a highly competitive world that can result in lots of calories. Below is footage of 747 working up an old bear trail.

Bear 747, a salmon-eating bear. Rangers have spotted him catching and devouring 15 fish over the course of just a few hours. Last August, the live cams also captured him, flush with fish and fat stores, struggling up the riverbank.

Conservation success stories are made possible by fat bears. The Department of Fish and Game in Alaska ensures that wild watersheds such as Katmai have plenty of fish. Katmai’s rivers and lakes are kept safe from development and exploitation. Alaska’s Bristol Bay saw its biggest run of sockeye salmon on record this year.

“This is a story about a very healthy ecosystem,” Naomi Boak, the media ranger at Katmai National Park and Preserve, told Mashable in 2020. It’s salmon with fresh water and cool enough to survive.

