After fighting for his own, Marcao of Galatasaray is awarded a red card teammate

This is not something that you will see often in soccer. A red card to a player for hitting his head on the ground and swinging at his teammate.

This happened during a Tuesday Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Giresunspor, which was one of the largest clubs in this league. Marcao, a Brazilian centre back, was seen running from his defensive position to charge at Kerem Akturkoglu, a 22-year old winger. Galatasaray had won 2-0 against Giresunspor.

Marcao continued to headbutt Marcao and swing his arms at him twice, before his teammates intervened. Marcao was ejected by the referee after he had seen the replay.

You can see the whole sequence right here.

[Embedded content]

The Laws of the Game (page 106) are clear that violent conduct, even against a teammate, is punishable by a red card: “Violent conduct is when a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a teammate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.”

Marcao’s reaction is still not clear. Kerem was then subbed out by Galatasaray’s head coach Fatih Terim two minutes later. Terim addressed the incident after the match and indicated that the team will be dealing with the matter internally.

Marcao was involved in an incident that occurred last year during a friendly against Turkey’s Under-19 team. Marcao allegedly slapped Marcao. However, no video was made of it.

Marcao apparently has not struck a pitchman for the first time. He is alleged to have hit Halil Dervisoglu last year during Galatasaray’s friendly match vs Turkey’s U19 team. Fans calling the Brazilian defender’s contract to be cancelled.#GRSvsGS https://t.co/mxhecRZQZg — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0)August 16, 2021

Marcao, 25, moved from Brazil to Galatasaray on January 2019, after having played in Brazil (Athletico Paranaense and Atletico Goianiense), as well as Portugal (Rio Ave., Chaves). In his two-and-a half seasons prior to joining the club, he made 80 appearances. Galatasaray opened its Super Lig season with a match against Giresunspor.

Turkish media reported that Marcao had been the object of Russian club Dynamo Moscow’s recent transfer interest. Russian transfer windows are open until October 17.

Publiated at Tue 17 August 2021, 01:22.06 +0000