Although the Delta variant can be very alarming, here are three things. Know before you panic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the majority of countries around the globe. Many more have to deal with the second wave of infection from the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2 which originated in India.

Some other troubling questions surround this SARSCov2 mutant: How is it spreading? It could cause an epidemic. It will it be able to evade the effectiveness of existing vaccines? These are only a few of the many questions this variant raises.

In this regard, Dr. Randy Olsen, professor of clinical pathology and genomic medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital explained in a statement that “we can say that the Delta variant is of high concern, especially in the population that has not yet been vaccinated.”

Three things to know about COVID-19‘s Delta version

These are the three most important things Dr. Olsen would like us to all know about the Delta version of COVID-19.

1. Very alarming is the Delta variant.

Why is this variant so alarming?

It is more infectious than the original virus and other variants. Dr. Olsen stated that scientific studies showed the Delta variant to be 60% more contagious then the Alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7 in the British.

The Delta variant can also cause severe diseases, as is evident by the rising number of hospitalizations.

Recent increases in infection due to the Delta variant are a reminder of the fact that this pandemic continues. People who have the opportunity and the means should get vaccinated as quickly as they can.

Because the Alpha and Delta viruses emerged at high levels of infection around the globe, more strains will be likely to develop.

Dr. Olsen says, “Vaccine-induced immunity” is the best way to defeat this pandemic.

2. The Delta variant is highly protected by vaccines

“Overall, research indicates that fully vaccinated people are well protected from the Delta variant. According to Dr. Olsen, vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations.

Even if you have been vaccinated it is a good idea to keep your mouth shut and wash your hands frequently. This is especially true when you come in contact with others who have not been vaccinated, such as at the grocery store or other social gatherings. Although it is rare for people who have been vaccinated, infection can occur in some cases, Dr. Olsen says.

Again, the World Health Organization (WHO), has recommended wearing masks at all times for everyone who is vaccinated. This recommendation was also made by the United States CDC.

3. In the next few months, the Delta variant will be the most popular worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the existence of the Delta variant in at least 112 countries, territories, and localities. The trend is set to increase and the variant will become more dominant in the coming months.

Dr. Olsen concludes emphatically, “If not yet vaccinated get vaccinated as soon as possible.” Only vaccine will protect you against the Delta variant and other variants. We can only get rid of the pandemic by being vaccinated as a global community.