Avengers Black Panther DLC: When will Marvel’s Wakanda expansion be released?

Release date for the new Avengers Black Panther DLC is this week. It will be a huge expansion of the base game.
The team has promised eight new heroes, more than 25 hours single-player campaign action and multiplayer content up to four players.
Square Enix also promises that they will continue to introduce new styles and events, as well as dozens of Marvel Comics-inspired outfits.
Two new villains will challenge him at the top of his game and in brand-new settings, such as the Birnin Zana Outpost or the forest of Wakanda.
Square Enix is sharing a complete video overview for gamers today.
The War Table will announce all of the important information about the expansion. It looks like it’s one the largest.
The story, gameplay and major interface updates are all available to fans.
The video will be broadcast at 6pm BST, August 16th. It will then be followed by the complete Marvel’s Avenger Black Panther release date.
WAKANDA WAR COMING – MARVEL’S AVENGERS BLACK PATER DLC OUT
Square Enix confirmed Tuesday August 17th that Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther DLC will be released.
It will be free for everyone to get the updated content on their Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles.
Avengers’ development team has revealed that the new content will include a lot of story material, along with a new enemy faction and new members to manage.
Full Black Panther story description: The story about the War for Wakanda expansion is centered around King T’Challa (the Black Panther), who was Wakanda’s protector and ruler.
T’Challa is blindsided by the betrayal of his sister Shuri and subsequent tragedy. He also has to confront those who want to cause Wakanda damage. T’Challa has to fight Klaw, the arch-villain who threatens Wakanda’s safety.
“Players will be able to experience the story of the game and other missions through the Avengers Initiative, which takes place in Wakanda’s lush jungles. This is an entirely different environment that’s the only location for the Vibranium.
They’ll be able to see the Royal Palace overlooking Birnin Zana. This Royal Palace is also known as “The Golden City,” and the Outpost contains Shuri’s laboratory, Zawavari’s chambers, the Wakandan War Room, and Shuri’s laboratory.
Square Enix is not yet releasing a Black Panther DLC release date, but it’s likely that the game will launch by 5 p.m. BST.
More information will be available about the launch of Avengers War for Wakanda later in today.
Publited at Mon, 16 August 2021 15:54.30 +0000