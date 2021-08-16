Avengers Black Panther DLC: When will Marvel’s Wakanda expansion be released?

Release date for the new Avengers Black Panther DLC is this week. It will be a huge expansion of the base game.

The team has promised eight new heroes, more than 25 hours single-player campaign action and multiplayer content up to four players.

Square Enix also promises that they will continue to introduce new styles and events, as well as dozens of Marvel Comics-inspired outfits.

Two new villains will challenge him at the top of his game and in brand-new settings, such as the Birnin Zana Outpost or the forest of Wakanda.

Square Enix is sharing a complete video overview for gamers today.

The War Table will announce all of the important information about the expansion. It looks like it’s one the largest.