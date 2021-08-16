BBC’s Michaela Strachan overwhelmed with dogs-related support Crystal Meth poisoned them

She said, “I live in Table Mountain National Park.”

Rio, my pet dog, has made it my sanctuary. This is also where Nick and I first met. A friend introduced me to Nick while I was visiting Cape Town.

- Advertisement -

After a long hike up the mountain, with a glass of wine at top, and then a ride on the cable car down to the bottom, we knew that he was my one.

The presenter had to cancel Winterwatch earlier this year due to restrictions on coronavirus travel.

Chris Packham, her long-standing co-star, presented the show with Megan McCubbin and Gillian Burke.

Publited at Mon, 16 August 2021 17:17:58 +0000